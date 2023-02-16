2 hours ago

The University of Ghana has directed for the immediate removal of the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Students Representative Council of the university, Rexford Bonney.

According to the school’s management, its checks reveal that the executive is not a student of the university but an ‘imposter’.

In a statement signed by the Dean of Student Affairs of the School, Professor Rosina Kyerematen, and issued to the President of the SRC, the authorities indicated that the said student, Rexford Joseph Bonney enrolled with the University of Ghana for the 2021/2022 academic year after being suspended twice from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

They contend that the student has not paid fees and registered for the 2022/2023 academic year with the University of Ghana-Legon.

The Dean of Student Affairs called on the SRC leadership to as a matter of urgency relieve him from his post and cautioned the council to appoint only registered students to take up such positions.

But, in a response to the statement issued by the University, the said culprit, Rexford Bonney described the word ‘imposter’ used by management as defamatory.

Below is the UG’s letter

Read below for Rexford’s appointment letter as the SRC deputy chief of staff

Source: citifmonline