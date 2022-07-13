4 hours ago

A dismissed accountant of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Awuni Akyireba has filed an appeal following the Kumasi High Court’s decision to dismiss his case challenging his dismissal from the facility.

The Kumasi High Court on May 16, 2022, ruled that the hospital did not err in dismissing him, based on the evidence presented to it.

Awuni Akyireba, an accounts officer with the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), was dismissed last year after he accused the Chief Executive Officer of the facility of misappropriating COVID-19 funds.

He also accused the medical director of the hospital of giving out his official vehicle to his wife, which got involved in an accident.

Awuni Akyireba then petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate the actions of the two persons.

Following this development, the hospital’s management sacked him, insisting that he had breached some disciplinary codes of the hospital.

He however challenged his dismissal by filing a suit against the hospital and appealed to the court to have him reinstated, but the case was subsequently dismissed.

Awuni Akyireba is now appealing the decision.

He is confident that justice would be served in the matter.

