2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has cautioned his colleague parliamentarians over their push for the sack of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, October 26, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said that sacking the Offori-Atta now might have a devastating impact on the economy.

He intimated that sacking the finance minister while he is leading Ghana’s bailout negotiation with the International Monetary Fund might have disastrous consequences.

“My own personal thinking is whether or not could be done midstream into the negotiations with the IMF and again midstream in the crafting of a budget.

“What will be the effects of this (the sack) in the negotiation and even its impact on the performance of the currency as we see now? And so Mr. Speaker these are matters that we should interrogate,” Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is also the leader of the majority caucus, said.

The Minority and Majority Members of Parliament seem to be on the same page following the call to remove the finance minister from office.

While the Minority in Parliament has filed a motion to have Ken Ofori-Atta sacked, the Majority also threatened to boycott the 2023 budget presentation if the finance minister is not relieved of his post.

The MPs explained that their position follows several concerns over the poor management of the economy, which has forced the government to seek IMF assistance.

Watch the MP’s remarks below:



Source: Ghanaweb