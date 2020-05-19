1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko Asante coach and team manager Godwin Ablordey habours a lot of pain with the way and manner he was treated by the Dr Kwame Kyei led administration.

The ex-club captain wants an opportunity to speak before the three member committee instituted by the owner of the club Otumfour Osei Tutu II.

Godwin Ablordey's contract with the club was terminated by the Dr Kwame Kyei administration after being made a technical director of the youth team of the club.

The CAF license A holder after his exit from Asante Kotoko has been unattached and is livid with how he was hounded out of the club.

"It's very sad how we were treated and we want the owner of the club to know what's going on. How persons who have served the club are treated unfairly, some may forgive but others may not. Some of us feel disappointed and in pains" he told Oyerepa Fm.

Lydia Nkansah, who is the Dean and Associate Professor of Law at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST chairs the committee with Kofi Owusu, a Registrar at the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs and Lawrence Bruce Kyei, a legal practitioner are all members of the committee.

The Committee was handed a four week time frame to present its full report to his royal majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II.