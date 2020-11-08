1 hour ago

Ghanaian striker Sadat Karim was unplayable as he helped his side Halmstads BK defeat Dalkurd by four goals to nil in the Swedish Suppretan League.

The former Hearts of Oak forward has been in good form for his side and it continued on Saturday as they walloped sorry Dalkurd.

Halmstad the home side hit the ground running very early in the game as Mikael Boman opened the floodgates in the 5th minute of the game.

Sadat Karim soon helped made the results safe with an assist to Joel Allanson to double the lead on the stroke of half time.

The Ghanaian forward joined the act with a goal in the 69th minute before adding his second to complete the drubbing in the 87th minute.

He played the entire duration of the game with compatriot Thomas Boakye also featuring

Sadat Karim has now scored three goals in a row and has three goals for his side this season while contributing nine assists in 23 games.