Sadou Ali Brahamou from Niger has been appointed as the referee for the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations semifinal clash between Ghana and Burkina Faso. The match will be held at the University of Ghana Stadium at 5 pm on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Brahamou will be supported by compatriot Sakina Hamidou Alfa as Assistant Referee I, Muhammad Yakubu Mahamud from Nigeria as Assistant Referee II, and Hugues Modeste Richard Kokora from Côte d'Ivoire as the Fourth Official.

The Match Commissioner for the game is Baptista Mariette Mahutongnon Toï from Benin, while Igue Brice, also from Benin, will serve as the Referee Assessor. Boureima Tini Boubacar from Niger has been appointed as the General Coordinator.

Other officials for the match include:

- Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah (Ghana) – Technical Study Group

- Sannie Ibrahim Daara (Ghana) – Media Officer

- John Koffi Ansah (Ghana) – Security Officer

- David Kofi Prince Pambo (Ghana) – Medical Officer

- Serge Innocent Bailly (Côte d'Ivoire) – CAF Competitions

- Abouba Hainikoye Ismael (Niger) – Digital Officer

The Black Starlets of Ghana aim to keep their "host and win" aspirations alive as they face Burkina Faso in this crucial semifinal match.