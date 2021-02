1 hour ago

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has kicked against any attempt to shift their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana on a neutral ground, saying the country has not recorded any surge in Covid-19.

It also objects to its clubs honoring their continental matches outside their jurisdiction.

Ghana are hoping to get a chance of venue after writing to CAF to shift the match to a neutral venue amid fears of Covid-19 spike in that country.

SAFA insist it will not participate in any match outside its jurisdiction following a cancellation of a CAF Champions League matches involving both Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

It has indicated to CAF that it will withdraw from the qualifiers if the game is shifted from their country.

In a statement, SAFA challenged CAF to provide them with any breach of their COVID-19 health protocols by both Clubs and National Teams.

Read full statement below

Following the resumption of football in the country for both international and domestic activities, we have never had a surge in the number of infections due to the strict health protocols in place that are in line with CAF COVID-19 health protocols.

2. All our clubs/national teams will not use neutral venues, as there is no substantial health reasons to do so.

3. We request that CAF should provide us any breach of their COVID-19 health protocols by both Clubs and National Teams.

4. We request that CAF provide us with any research conducted regarding our COVID-19 situation in South Africa that would warrant alternatives at this stage as all countries have COVID-19 cases with Morocco being second on the continent behind South Africa.

5. Having hosted Sao Tome in an AFCON qualifier and a number of matches in the CAF championships without any health related incidences, we urge CAF to apply rules and regulations where clubs or countries do not want to travel to South Africa or to allow South Africa in their countries. Those clubs and countries must forfeit the matches in line with the CAF Regulations.

Source: The South African