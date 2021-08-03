1 hour ago

Former Member of Parliament for Adentan constituency, Yaw Buaben Asamoa has commended the Attorney General (AG) over his law suit against former Minister of Water Resources, Works and Housing, Alhaji Collins Dauda and four other people for wilfully causing financial loss to the State.

The AG and Minister of Justice have dragged the former Minister, his successor, Dr. Kwaku Agyeman-Mensah and three others to court pressing 52 counts of criminal charges against them over the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project.

The three other persons are the Chief Director at the ministry from 2009 to 2017, Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu; the Executive Chairman of Construtora OAS, the Brazilian company which constructed the affordable housing project at Saglemi, Andrew Clocanas, and a director of RMS, the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) consultancy subcontractor, Nouvi Tetteh Angelo.

The accused persons have been charged for intentionally misapplying $200 million of State funds by paying for 1,412 affordable housing units at Saglemi instead of 5,000 units approved by Parliament.

Addressing the issue during Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' Monday, Mr. Yaw Buaben Asamoa bemoaned the action of the accused persons in the housing project brouhaha.

Whiles slamming them for misusing the funds given them to establish houses that currently sit in bushes without the aim of completing the project, the NPP stalwart cautioned the opposition NDC to desist from politicizing the issue.

"....we (the Attorney General) must carefully look into it...If you have a good case, you will get a good response in the law court and accept that you have a good case but don't politicize it if you don't have a good case''.