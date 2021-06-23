1 hour ago

The Zagyuri Anglican School in the Sagnarigu District of the Northern Region has commissioned its 20-seater Information Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory.

The laboratory has 13 functional computers and one flat-screen television.

The project was spearheaded by a Lead for Ghana teaching fellow, Emefa Kumaza, who was posted to the school in 2019.

Lead for Ghana is a non-profit organization expanding educational opportunities to children in rural Ghana.

Prior to the ICT laboratory project, the school had no computers.

Teaching and learning of the ICT subject were solely theoretical, which resulted in abysmal performance by the students in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) over the years.

Emefa Kumaza said the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the digital gap that already existed when schools shut down, and that was another motivation to initiate the project.

“Learning continued quite smoothly for some students, but that cannot be said for the students in Zagyuri Anglican School and many like them across Ghana. My students do not have practical knowledge in ICT and would be unable to take part in online classes even if it was available. Technology rules the world now, and my students need access and exposure to stimulate their growth and thinking.”

“It was challenging to raise funds for the project, but I shared the stories of my students and community on social media, and benevolent individuals donated. Thankfully, everything has come today, and we have an ICT laboratory fully operational in this school”, she said.

Speaking at the commissioning, the Circuit Supervisor of the Sagnarigu District School Directorate, Valeria Kuupuolo, expressed gratitude to the lead campaigner for the initiative.

She entreated students to take advantage of the presence of the ICT laboratory to enhance the quality of education they are receiving, adding that the community must take ownership and protect the computers as it belongs to them as much as the school.

Ms. Kumaza went ahead to thank the individuals on social media and the entire school as well as the community for supporting and owning the project.

“It is my hope that these computers will change the face of teaching and learning of the ICT subject and expose students to IT-related careers”, she added.

Source: citifmonline