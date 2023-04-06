1 hour ago

One student sustained injuries after fire gutted the boys’ dormitory block of the Business Senior High School in the Sagnerigu municipality of the Northern Region.

According to fire officials, the incident which happened on Thursday dawn affected the school prefect’s room.

Firefighters say at the time of the incident, only one student was in the room as schools are on Easter break.

The Northern regional PRO of the Ghana National fire service, ADO 2 Baba Hudu told Citi News that the timely intervention of his men prevented the fire from spreading to other rooms.

Source: citifmonline