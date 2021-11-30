1 hour ago

Southampton FC manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says that his defender, Mohammed Salisu has a long wayto go before he can match the level of Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk.

The Black Stars 'rebel' has been a revelation since joining the South Coast club from Spanish side Real Valladolid some two seasons ago.

According to the player the former RB Leipzig manager has been of enormous help to him since he joined the saints two seasons ago and wants to emulate former saints defender Virgil Van Dijk.

Although his coach has not ruled out the talented defender matching the heights achieved by the Dutch defender but insists his player has a long way to go to reach the height.

"It shows you how much he had to learn that it took so long until he was an option for the starting XI," said Southampton boss Hasenhuttl.

"Especially with the ball, he can develop massively.

"When you speak about Van Dijk with his long balls and his calmness on the ball, he still has a way to go. But there’s no reason why he couldn’t learn it.

"A good thing is that in the centre-back position, the older you get, the better you get because of the more experience you get.

"This is definitely a player that showed this season that he deserved to play from the beginning and I’m very happy with his progress."

The former Southampton defender van Dijk left the club for Liverpool for £75million in January 2018 and has since won the Champions League and Premier League.