39 minutes ago

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu has been recognized for his impressive performances in the 2022-23 season by securing a place in Sofascore's highest-rated African eleven from the top five European leagues.

Sofascore, a popular sports app with millions of active users, provides live scores and statistics across 23 different sports, including football.

Salisu, who plays for Southampton in the English Premier League, stood out as the top-rated Ghanaian player among the European top five leagues according to Sofascore's ratings and statistics. He received an impressive rating of 7.04 out of 10 for his outstanding displays throughout the season.

The tough-tackling central defender appeared in 22 matches, starting in 21 of them and coming on as a substitute once. Despite facing some injuries that led to him being named on the bench on four occasions, Salisu made a significant impact on the pitch for Southampton.

In addition to his defensive contributions, Salisu managed to provide one assist for his team. His consistent performances and strong defensive abilities earned him recognition as one of the standout players in the Premier League.

Salisu's achievements extend to the international stage as well. He was included in Ghana's final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and showcased his skills in all three group stage matches against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay. He even scored his first international goal in a pre-World Cup friendly, helping Ghana secure a 2-0 victory over Switzerland. Salisu continued to impress by scoring the opening goal in Ghana's 3-2 win against South Korea during the World Cup group stage.

Salisu's inclusion in Sofascore's highest-rated African eleven is a testament to his talent, resilience, and impact on the game. His performances for Southampton and the Ghana national team have established him as a rising star in African football within the European leagues.