Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu returned from injury to play in their Premier League game against Newcastle United in the English Premier League on Thursday.

The center back had been an injury doubt for the saints in their last two matches sitting out their FA Cup win against West Ham and also did not play in their defeat at Aston Villa.

But Salisu Mohammed played the whole duration as the Saints were handed a 2-1 defeat by a resurgent Newcastle side.

Saints had taken a deserved 25th-minute lead when Stuart Armstrong nodded home Mohamed Elyounoussi's knock-back via a deflection off Dan Burn.

But Newcastle, who were without Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton on the south coast, equalised seven minutes later courtesy of Chris Wood's first goal for the club, the New Zealand striker powering Jonjo Shelvey's inswinging cross past the stranded Fraser Forster.

Che Adams rattled the crossbar with a thunderous first-half volley and Martin Dubravka was the busier of the two goalkeepers late on, but Guimaraes' superb strike from Burn's cushioned header ultimately proved decisive.

The Saints pushed for an equaliser but Salisu's effort was expertly saved by Martin Dubravka as the visitors held on.

There are reports that the Ghana rebel could feature for the Black Stars against Nigeria after talks with interim coach Otto Addo but the injury was a source of concern.