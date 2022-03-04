1 hour ago

Southampton will in the coming weeks open contract extension negotiations with Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu.

There was an issue with the player's agency but that has now been resolved and so negotiations about contract extension will start earnestly.

Ghanaian defender Salisu has had a stellar season in Jannik Vestergaard’s absence, with the 22-year-old emerging as Saints’ most reliable centre-back in an impressive defence.

He signed from Spanish side Real Valladolid in August 2020, and has a current deal which runs to the summer of 2024

However, such has been the rise of the youngster, in mastering his already impressive game against the ball and one that needed improving with the ball, he will have put himself on the radar of potential suitors.

The Athletic have reported that a complicated situation with his agency has now been resolved, which could pave the way for negotiations to begin "when the time is right”.

“The defender’s situation is complicated by the fact the agency he was signed to has entered into a partnership with another,” The Athletic reported.

“While this had been going on behind the scenes, it would not have been realistic for Southampton to enter contract talks with the 22-year-old. The Athletic is led to believe negotiations are yet to take place over an extension.

“However, now the agency situation has been resolved, Southampton will look to sit down with the defender to discuss a new contract when the time is right.

“In terms of whether Salisu would be interested in extending his deal, that is going to become clear in the negotiations.”

Saints have already been active with getting youngsters tied down to new deals this campaign, including the likes of Nathan Tella and B team starlet Kazeem Olaigbe.

However, Salisu, one of the top performing defenders in the Premier League this campaign, is already a level above those and supporters will be keen to see his St Mary’s stay extended.