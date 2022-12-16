3 hours ago

Ghana defender Salisu Mohammed has started training with his English Premier League side Southampton following the Black Star's exit from the ongoing World Cup.

The Black Stars bowed out of the tournament at the group stage after defeats to Portugal and Uruguay and a win over Korea.

Ghana finished bottom of the group as Andre Ayew missed a decisive penalty in the last group game against Uruguay.

Salisu Mohammed featured in all three of Ghana's group matches where they conceded a staggering seven goals in three matches and also scored in Ghana's 3-2 win over South Korea.

The defender finally agreed to play for Ghana in July after turning down several invitations, making his debut against Switzerland in the last friendly game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Southampton is preparing for the second part of the league, they are currently 19th on the league table with 12 points after 15 games.