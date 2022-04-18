2 hours ago

Southampton coach Ralph Hasenhuttl says that Salisu Mohammed may have been swollen headed by the praises that came his way after a man of the match performance against Manchester City in their 0-0 drawn game.

He says that aside that a raft of off the field issues may have played a part in distracting the player who has been impervious this season but has seen a drop in form in recent weeks.

The Ghanaian center back often so reliable has been guilty of some calamitous defending that has caused his side goals and points in the Premier League.

Southampton before their 1-0 win over Arsenal this weekend were on a five game winless streak which involved a 6-0 thrashing by Chelsea with the Ghanaian defender committing several defensive errors.

Salisu's display against Manchester City in January where the Saints held the champions to a 1-1 draw was described as a "phenomenal performance" by Premier League connoisseurs.

However, his scintillating form led to speculations linking him with a move to Newcastle United in January which failed to materialise.

Also, Salisu's international future remains a debate in recent with the highly-rated centre-back yet make an appearance for his country.

Hasenhuttl admits that Salisu may have been affected by off-field issues as he assessed his recent form, with Southampton conceding 15 goals in the last five games he has played in all competitions.

The Austrian added that he has spoken with the defender to try and help him rediscover his best form.

Hasenhuttl benched Salisu in last Saturday's 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the premiership with the Austrian gaffer expecting the central defender to be back to his very best.

"The Man City game was where they all praised him for being fantastic and it was his last really good game he played. It is always difficult for you as a manager to say what is going on in the background with him and all the things, all the rumours but I think this is a typical example of how quickly you can lose the focus and drop with your performances," Hasenhuttl told Hampshirelive.

"I think it’s on me - and you can be sure that I speak with him very often about that – to get his head clear because the last performances have been far away from what he has shown. He is a good package normally, we all know.

"At the moment we are having the issue also with Ramadan and for these players it is not so easy. Some handle it better some don’t feel so energetic, but for me it is important that he gets back to the Sali he was before these last two or three games."