59 minutes ago

Black Stars Head Coach Otto Addo has settled on Twenty-nine players for the upcoming International friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Ghana will play two matches in the September window as part of preparations towards the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals in November/December.

The list includes Brighton and Hove Albion right back Tariq Lamptey, Southampton FC’s Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius of Karlsruher SC and Inaki Williams who plays for Spanish La Liga side Athletic Bilbao.

Also included in the squad are Richard Ofori, Joseph Aidoo and Antoine Semenyo who missed the Kirin Cup Tournament against Japan and Chile in June this year.

Ghana will play Brazil on Friday, September 23, at Stade Oceane in Le Harve- France before taking on Nicaragua at Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Lorca, Spain on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Find the full squad below: