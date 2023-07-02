3 hours ago

Afrobeats star Sally M has released her highly-anticipated first single of the year, “Feeling,” featuring Ahkan of Ruff N Smooth fame.

The song is currently exclusive to Boomplay and will be available on other streaming platforms on July 21, 2023.

“Feeling” is a blend of Amapiano and traditional African sounds, and Sally M’s soothing vocals are perfectly paired with Ahkan’s impressive baritone.

The song is sure to get you on your feet and dancing. This is Sally M’s first single of 2023, and it is the third production by Takoradi-based sound engineer Bodybeats, who previously worked on her two debut singles.

“I’m so excited to finally release ‘Feeling’ to the world,” Sally M told GhanaWeekend.

“I’ve been working on this song for a long time, and I’m so proud of how it turned out. I hope you all enjoy it!” She added ABOUT SALLY M

Born in Sekondi, Ghana, in 2000, Sally M was named after her great-grandmother, Sally Francesca Mugabe Hayfron, wife of late Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

She received her education at Baxford International School and Bompeh Senior High Technical School, and later earned an MIT Diploma in Information Technology.

Sally M’s musical career began in 2017, when she won the Miss Bompeh Pageantry. She has since performed at the Shama Home Coming and the EfiaKuma to the World Concert, both of which drew over 20,000 attendees.

Her music is a blend of Afrobeats, R&B, and pop. She has a powerful voice and a knack for writing catchy melodies. Her songs often deal with themes of love, loss, and self-empowerment.

Sally M is one of the most promising young musicians in Ghana. She is already making a name for herself in the industry, and her star is only going to rise in the years to come.

You can listen to “Feeling” on Boomplay now. https://www.boomplay.com/share/album/72647196

Source: citifmonline