1 hour ago

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel George, is set to address the media on Monday, September 29, 2025, regarding the ongoing standoff with MultiChoice Ghana, operators of DStv, over subscription pricing concerns.

The press briefing will follow the submission of a report by a stakeholder committee established to assess DStv’s pricing structure in Ghana. The committee was formed at the Minister’s request and tasked by the National Communications Authority (NCA) to explore viable solutions that align with both public interest and commercial sustainability.

The committee began its work on September 8, 2025, with a dual mandate: to evaluate DStv’s pricing framework in Ghana and to develop recommendations that address consumer complaints while remaining fair to the service provider.

Additionally, the group was charged with formulating a strategy to curb the growing issue of cross-border piracy involving DStv decoders and services entering Ghana from Nigeria.

At Monday’s briefing, the Minister is expected to present the committee’s findings and recommendations. The outcome could play a decisive role in resolving tensions between the government and MultiChoice Ghana, which has so far resisted calls for subscription fee reductions. The Minister has previously hinted at regulatory sanctions should the company fail to comply with fair pricing expectations.

The upcoming engagement is seen as a key step toward bringing clarity and resolution to the long-standing dispute.