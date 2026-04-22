Sam Jonah calls for stronger Ghanaian ownership of strategic assets

By Prince Antwi April 22, 2026

Renowned Ghanaian business executive Sam Jonah has called for deeper economic empowerment through increased local ownership of key national assets, stressing that true progress goes beyond participation in economic activity to meaningful control of strategic resources.

He observed that for many years, a large portion of Ghana’s resource wealth has been controlled externally, limiting the direct benefits accruing to citizens from the country’s natural endowments.

However, he noted a gradual shift in recent times, pointing to growing indigenous participation in major transactions as a positive sign of change.

Sir Sam Jonah made the remarks at the official listing ceremony of Zen Petroleum Holdings PLC on the Ghana Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

He described the company’s decision to open its shares to the public as a significant step toward economic inclusion.

“When ZEN opens its shares to the public, it is not merely conducting a financial transaction; it is extending an invitation. It is saying to every Ghanaian, this company is yours to own a piece of. That is empowerment in the most practical and meaningful sense of the word,” he said.

He further cited recent acquisitions involving Ghanaian firms as encouraging developments, including the takeover of Azumah Resources by local companies such as Engineers & Planners, as well as the acquisition of the Damang mine.

According to him, these transactions represent a growing trend of Ghanaians taking ownership of assets within their own economy.

“These are not small events; these are Ghanaians taking ownership of Ghanaian resources. These are signals that we are slowly but surely moving in the right direction,” he stated.

Sir Sam Jonah added that Zen Petroleum’s decision to go public aligns with a broader shift in mindset among Ghanaian entrepreneurs who are increasingly seeking expansion, capital access and reduced reliance on foreign ownership and validation.

He described the trend as a “quiet but consequential revolution” in local enterprise development, expressing optimism about the future of Ghanaian business ownership.

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