7 hours ago

The Apostle General of the Royal House Chapel International, Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah says the passing of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' son is ‘heartbreaking’.

He, however, sent a message of condolences to his colleague man of God and his family.

The first son of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills was reported dead on Friday, April 15, 2022, after a short illness. He reportedly died in the United State at age 31.

“It is with deep regret and great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing away of David Heward-Mills, after a short illness. David was the first son of our Founder and Presiding Bishop.” The church said in a statement

In a social media post, Sunday, Rev. Korankye Ankrah described the development as heartbreaking. He prayed for his colleague and prophesied over his life.

His post on Facebook read: “This news about Dr David Heward-Mills is heartbreaking, especially for my friend Bishop Dag and his wife Adelaide. My wife, children and our entire church extend our sincere condolences to the family and the entire UD-OLGC (Lighthouse) family.

“We pray for Grace and fortitude in this difficult moment. God will heal. God will restore. The next phase of your life and ministry will be greater than before. The body of Christ stands with you, my brother.”

“We pray for Grace and fortitude in this difficult moment. God will heal. God will restore. The next phase of your life and ministry will be greater than before. The body of Christ stands with you, my brother.”