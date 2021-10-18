3 hours ago

NEW KUMASI Mayor, Sam Pyne, has started outlaying his vision and plans to transform Kumasi to the assembly staff.

In his maiden address to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) staff, last Friday, the former NPP Ashanti Regional Secretary stated that transforming Kumasi into a modern city is his main objective, and would work assiduously towards that.

He said he realised that his great dream for Kumasi would not be achieved without ensuring total team work among the staff, adding that “cooperation will also be needed from every member of the assembly to help achieve our goal.”

He urged them to eschew all forms of bad blood, hatred and rancour so that team work would reign in the KMA.

Sam Pyne, who was once an assemblyman, stated that “the work objective should be the driving force behind everything we do, and so let’s unite and work together to accomplish the set objectives of the assembly.”

The Kumasi Mayor urged the KMA staff to report to work on time, shun all forms of laziness and improve their personal relationships in the interest of the assembly.