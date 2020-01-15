1 hour ago

There is a new breeze of fresh air blowing throw the scope of Ghana football as teams from all spheres being it premier, division one, women's football have all embraced digitization and the need to brand the commodities that is the teams they have.

Almost every club in Ghana whether Premier League, Division one, Women's League and even those below have interactive twitter accounts and other social media handles that disseminate information.

Ghanaian Women Premier League side Samaria Ladies have decided to blaze the trail by out dooring a new modern club logo that will replace the old one for the upcoming season.

The Women's Premier League will kick off on the 17th January 2020 across all venues in the country and Samaria ladies will be adorned with new club badges.

Manager for the club Anas Seidu Thunder has outlined the need for a new logo for the club, “we wanted a logo that represented where we are as a football club so we’re basically saying girls love football too.”

He has also stated the club's ambitions and targets for the 2019/2020 football season.

“The club will start the season very well and we’ll certainly make an impact at the end,” he stated.

The Accra based team was established in 2010 by Apostle Sammy Adamaley and will open their campaign against perennial champions Hasaacas Ladies.