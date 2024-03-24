2 hours ago

Nurudeen Amadu, the coach of Samartex, acknowledged the difficulty of their match against Hearts of Oak in matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League, despite emerging victorious.

The Timber giants secured a hard-fought win against the Phobians, handing them their first defeat in the second half of the domestic top-flight and establishing a five-point lead at the top of the standings.

Evans Osei Wusu's brace propelled Samartex to victory at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena in Sameraboi, ending Hearts of Oak's eight-game unbeaten run.

The defeat marked Hearts of Oak's first under coach Aboubakar Ouattara, who has impressed since taking on the role.

Reflecting on the match, Amadu acknowledged the challenge posed by Hearts of Oak and highlighted the strategic approach his team adopted.

"We knew it was going to be tough. Hearts of Oak is a big team and has stepped up their performance in the second round, so we had to strategize for the game," he stated.

Despite missing their goalkeeper and key striker, Baba Hamidu, Amadu emphasized the importance of strategic planning.

He mentioned the tactical adjustment of playing Keyekeh as a second striker, which is not their usual setup, as part of their strategy for securing the three points.

With the victory, Samartex maintains their position at the summit of the standings with 42 points.

With 11 games remaining, they remain strong contenders for the league title, showcasing their determination and resilience in pursuit of success.