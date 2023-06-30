36 minutes ago

Samartex FC, a prominent Ghana Premier League team, is strategically planning to ensure its players dominate various national teams at all levels, as revealed by Paul Anyaba, the Business Development Manager for the club.

In an interview with Citi FM, Anyaba emphasized the club's commitment to nurturing and developing talented players at different levels.

To achieve this goal, Samartex FC has taken significant steps by forming a women's club called "Samartex Ladies" and a youth team known as "Nsenkyire Stars."

Anyaba highlighted the club's long-term vision, stating, “At the end of this season, we need to form the ladies team (Samartex Ladies), the youth team (Nsenkyire Stars) we are done so we are doing all these things because in the next two, three years, you will see Samartex players dominating at the national level and if it happens, it’s not because of kululu (cheating) but because we have laid a solid foundation based on which we would have taken off in two, three years’ time,” the Business Manager of Samartex FC shared.

In their debut season in the Ghanaian top-flight league, Samartex FC encountered initial challenges but managed to finish the campaign on a strong note.

With a strategic focus on developing players and providing them with opportunities at various levels, the club aims to foster a new generation of talented footballers who can excel and represent Ghana at the national team level.

Through these new initiatives, Samartex FC is setting itself on a path to becoming a driving force in Ghanaian football, ensuring a bright future for both the club and its players.