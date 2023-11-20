6 hours ago

In a tightly contested match during match week 11 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, FC Samartex managed to secure a goalless draw against Accra Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

Despite the absence of goals, the draw had implications on the league standings.

The result propelled the Dade boys from 8th to 5th place on the league table, accumulating a total of 16 points from 11 games.

On the other hand, FC Samartex, the visitors, maintained their position at 4th on the league table with 17 points, trailing the league leaders Aduana FC by four points.

Great Olympics entered the match seeking redemption from a previous 2-0 defeat to Dreams FC, while Samartex came in with confidence following their 1-0 victory against Asante Kotoko in the preceding game.

The first half concluded without either team finding the back of the net, maintaining a level playing field as they headed into the break.

The second half mirrored the first, as Great Olympics struggled to convert their efforts into goals, resulting in another goalless period.

Great Olympics is scheduled to face defending champions Medeama SC at the Tarkwa Akoon Park on Saturday, November 25, 2023, in match week 12 of the Ghana Premier League.

Simultaneously, FC Samartex is set to host Real Tamale United at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena a day later on Sunday, November 26.