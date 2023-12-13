47 minutes ago

Samartex midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh has outlined the team's ultimate objective, expressing their determination to secure more victories in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

The Timber Boys are enjoying an outstanding campaign in the Ghanaian top-flight, having won eight, drawn two, and lost four of their 14 matches.

With 26 points, Samartex currently leads the Ghana Premier League table. After a commanding 2-0 triumph over Heart of Lions on Sunday, Samartex claimed the top spot in the league standings.

Keyekeh emphasized the team's focus and determination, stating, "We are focused and determined as a team to fight and win more matches.

Our target is to win more matches. For the first time, we are at the summit of the league table; we will not be complacent, we will continue to work hard to maintain our position."

Looking ahead, Samartex is set to travel to Bibiani to face Goldstars in the upcoming week 15 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.