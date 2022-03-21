1 hour ago

Zone Two leaders Samartex 1996 pip Nzema Kotoko 1-0 to stretch their lead at the top of the Zone Two table. Enoch Afful scored the only goal of the match to give the Sameraboi lads a hard fought win on the road.

In Cape Coast – Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs annihilated Soccer Intellectuals 5-1 at the Robert Mensah stadium. Seidu Abubakar, Simon Mantey, Enock Obeng Kweku Tutu and Kofi Elia netted for the Dwarfs before Nana Abakah reduced the deficit for the visitors.

At the Nana Gyamfi Park – New Edubiase United returned to winning ways with a 3-0 thumping of Sekondi Hasaacas. Isaac Mintah grabbed a brace in-between Richard Jackson’s second half goal as Patrick Odoom fetched the consolation goal for Hasaacas.

