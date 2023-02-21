FC Samartex's Lawrence Ansah has beaten off competition from four others to emerge as Goalkeeper of the Month for January, 2023.

The young goalkeeper was nominated alongside Joseph Addo of Aduana FC, Felix Kyei of Medeama SC, Obeng Sekyere Gregory of Berekum Chelsea and Richmond Ayi of Hearts of Oak.

Ansah however scooped the award with his impressive performance during the month which saw him keep 8 clean sheets for FC Samartex in the league.

This is the second time Ansah is winning the Goalkeeper of the Month Award after he was also named as the winner in the November edition.

He is expected to receive a Goalkeeper's glove and a customized Jersey from the Retired National Goalkeepers Association of Ghana.