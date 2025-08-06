3 hours ago

The Tarkwa Circuit Court has sentenced a 28-year-old pump mechanic to five years in prison with hard labour after he was found guilty of stealing and damaging electrical cables worth GH¢137,046 from his employer, Samatex Timber and Plywood Company Limited.

The convict, Samuel Agyiri, pleaded guilty to both charges of unlawful damage and stealing before the court presided over by Her Honour Hathia Ama Manu.

According to the prosecution, led by Detective Chief Inspector Adams Mumuni, the incident occurred on March 11, 2025, at Samatex’s powerhouse in Samreboi, Wassa Amenfi West Municipality.

Caught in the Act

The court heard that the company’s powerhouse manager, Peter Adakabilla, first spotted Agyiri suspiciously wandering around an area known as “bars,” where high-value electrical cables are connected. When questioned, Agyiri claimed he was simply passing through and was reassigned to another area.

Later that day, the manager noticed Agyiri loitering near the powerhouse again—this time after official working hours. Suspicious of his movements, he instructed Agyiri to leave the premises.

However, at around 3:15 PM, the manager spotted him once more, this time pushing a wheelbarrow near the factory’s fence close to the moulding mill. When asked to stop, Agyiri abandoned the wheelbarrow, picked up an item wrapped in a polythene bag, and fled the scene.

Chased and Caught

The manager immediately contacted Aziz Yakubu, a security officer at the company and the complainant in the case. Yakubu pursued Agyiri on a motorbike and successfully apprehended him.

Agyiri then confessed to stealing the cables and led security personnel to a nearby bush where the stolen items were hidden. He was subsequently handed over to the Samreboi Police.

During investigations, Agyiri admitted in his caution statement that he had stolen the cables due to financial difficulties.

Court Ruling

After hearing the case, the court sentenced Agyiri to a five-year jail term with hard labour, underscoring the seriousness of workplace theft. The judge also ordered the police to return the recovered cables to Samatex.

This ruling serves as a stern warning to employees engaged in acts of dishonesty and theft, especially when entrusted with access to sensitive infrastructure.

GNA