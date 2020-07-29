2 hours ago

Ghanaian reggae dance hall musician, Samini, is challenging Shatta Wale to a one-to-one rap competition.

According to Samini, they should hold a battle for their old days as Batman-Bandana down to their current state, Samini-Shatta Wale.

Samini stressed that his call for a musical battle between himself and Shatta Wale isn’t a competition for bragging rights instead, a celebration of their songs over time.

In an Instagram post sighted by Angelonline.com.gh on Samini’s Instagram page, he wrote

“@shattawale wossop make we do the ‘versus’ tings some give da fans one of these days eeh lol…. Batman vs Bandana all the way to Samini vs shatta wale…. anything else is a mismatch chale lol. Or you say #unlooking. I go catch you for #Tuesdaymarket Moro lol #akye”.

The SM boss, Shatta Wale, is yet to respond to the challenge thrown at him by Samini.

In 2018, Samini challenged Shatta Wale to a similar battle in a bid to know who deserves the right to be called “dancehall king”.

However, his recent invitation is a friendly one as captured in his Instagram post.