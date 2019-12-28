25 minutes ago

Reggae Dancehall artiste Samini has opened up on his recent collaboration with rival Shatta Wale.

Over the years there has been tension between the two dancehall acts with each claiming to be king of the genre. Both artists with huge fan base recorded songs targeted at each other while highlighting why they are better than the other.

But in a recent interview with SVTV Africa at Obrafour's Pae Mu [email protected] concert in Kumasi, Samini revealed that he can't beef Shatta Wale forever hence the need to leave everything behind and move on to the new year with a fresh start.

"Yeah, we're wrapping another decade and moving on to the next decade. So me I want to leave everything that happened in the decade behind and the only way you can do that is to move by example. To have a song together will make both parties happy in terms of our fans and following. So I did it for the fans to understand that, above everything, there is unity; and it's necessary doing that before we enter the next decade." Samini added.

Meanwhile, Samini calls for unity among artistes despite their differences.

He said artistes should come together and work for the greater good of the nation.

Even though the song was released barely two weeks, it's making waves on radio and online. Since its released, Social media has been buzzing with reactions over the song produced by Brainy Beatz.

Watch video below