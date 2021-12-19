1 hour ago

High-Grade Family boss Samini has slammed Kevin Taylor for what he describes as some non-factual and insensitive comments raised against him.

A few months ago, Kevin Taylor tagged Samini as a "villager" while remarking that the musician was unpopular at the time he was venturing into music due to where he hails from.

The social commentator, without equivocation, further mentioned that Samini was promiscuous and had children with different women.

His comments reactions to Samini's endorsement of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2020 general elections.

But Samini who made a guest appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz addressed Kevin claims.

This was after he was asked by entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo whether he has taken note of the many backlashes thrown at him for endorsing a political party.

“What I’ve seen so far is one lousy claim by a certain Kevin Taylor who was talking about me with the least facts. He said Ghanaians saw me when I was brought from the North. He said I was a total villager yet Ghanaians accepted me. And then I went to give birth with someone in Canada. You see if I want to sue him for all these things, he’ll be sorry. Even the person you claim I have a child with is not my wife. I don’t have a child with her,” Samini responded.

Samini has however vowed to meet Kevin Taylor face to face and question him about all the ‘treacherous lies’ spewed against him whenever he (Kevin) visits Ghana.

“He said a villager like me have grown wings enough to join a political party whiles my hometown roads have not been fixed. Everyone knows I was born in Accra and till now I’m even trying to reconnect with my Wa people. I’m waiting for him to arrive in Ghana and he’ll explain to me the lies he spewed about me. He will tell me whether he has the right to address me in that manner,” Samini added.

Watch the video below;