42 minutes ago

Ghana's Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has acquired a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of London.

This was announced when the Second Lady took to social media to share her feat.

In a Facebook post, she thanked her family and friends for the support and encouragement as she took advantage of the distance learning of the Law Degree Program.

She also urged Ghanaians to pursue their dreams irrespective of the challenges they are faced with,

“ A few years ago, with support and encouragement from family and friends, I took advantage of the Distance (Online) Law Degree Program offered by the University of London. Thankfully, I had the honour of graduating with a Bachelor of Laws degree, last week, in spite of the numerous challenges Covid-19 presented.

“It has been an incredible journey of learning while juggling work, family, and official duties.

“Let's be inspired to pursue our dreams irrespective of the challenges we're faced with,” Samira Bawumia wrote.