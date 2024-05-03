2 hours ago

Former Black Queens striker, Samira Sulemana, has embarked on a new journey in coaching after retiring from professional football, with her coaching training currently underway in Iceland.

Sulemana's decision to transition into coaching reflects her enduring passion for the sport and her desire to give back to the community that has supported her throughout her career.

Having begun her footballing journey with Hasaacas Ladies in Ghana, Sulemana later joined Icelandic club Víkingur Ólafsvík, showcasing her skills on an international stage.

Beyond her achievements on the field, Sulemana has been a vocal advocate for social change, serving as an ambassador for World Vision International since March 2018.

Her advocacy efforts have focused on combating early child marriage in the Northern Region and broader Northern Ghana.

Despite representing Ghana at the Under-20 and senior women's levels, Sulemana's commitment to the sport extends beyond playing. She is dedicated to sharing her knowledge and experience with aspiring athletes, nurturing the next generation of football talent.

By pursuing a coaching career overseas, Sulemana continues to inspire others through her dedication to community upliftment and empowering younger generations.

Her deep understanding of the game, coupled with her experiences as a professional athlete, uniquely positions Sulemana to offer invaluable guidance to aspiring footballers as they navigate their own careers.