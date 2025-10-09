1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Akuapem North Constituency in the Eastern Region, Samuel Kwabena Awuku, popularly known as Sammi Awuku, has reaffirmed his commitment to empowering women and promoting environmental sustainability through the launch of the “Pure Pad Pilot Project” in Akropong over the weekend.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Landfills2Landmarks Foundation, seeks to address two critical issues — menstrual hygiene and waste management — by converting discarded fabrics into reusable sanitary pads.

The project, which falls under the foundation’s circular innovation and sustainable livelihood programmes, is designed to create a local solution to menstrual poverty while reducing textile waste that often ends up in landfills.

Speaking at the event, Awuku described the project as a “transformative intervention” that not only restores dignity to young girls and women but also creates economic opportunities for local artisans.

He noted that menstrual hygiene remains a major challenge in many communities, where access to sanitary products is limited due to cost and stigma.

“By turning waste into opportunity, we are empowering women, creating jobs, and safeguarding our environment,” the Akuapem North legislator said.

He emphasized that the project embodies the values of innovation, inclusion, and community resilience, which are essential for sustainable development.

As part of his contribution to the programme, the MP donated sewing machines to the fellowship group leading the project to help boost local production and empower women involved in manufacturing the reusable pads.

“This is not just about hygiene; it’s about dignity, innovation, and sustainability,” he stated.

“Together, we can transform waste into opportunity and restore dignity, one pad at a time.”

The Pure Pad Project forms part of broader efforts within the Akuapem North Constituency to promote women’s empowerment, vocational skills development, and environmental stewardship.

Sammi Awuku, known for his advocacy in youth and community empowerment, pledged continued support for similar initiatives that contribute to a cleaner environment and improved livelihoods for his constituents.