The Director-General of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku, has hit back at broadcaster Kwesi Kyei Dankwa (KKD) for accusing him of sabotaging the work of state agencies, including the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and the SIC Insurance Company PLC.

In a Peace FM interview, Sammi Awuku said that KKD spoke out of ignorance because he did not know the full facts of the matter.

He added that the decision of NLA to take some of its operations from GBC and SIC was in the interest of the state.

“I think that he was unfortunately misinformed. I have no doubt (that he didn’t have the full details of the matter in question). Like he said in submissions that I am his little brother who he knows. I don’t think anything stops him from verifying the truth with me regarding the GBC issue.

“Because I have spoken about the GBC issue before. I came here and spoke to you (Kwame Sefa Kayi) about the reasons (we stopped showing live draws on GBC). But because GBC is the state broadcaster, I don’t want to discuss them too much. I have so much respect for the GBC and what they do.

“Sometimes sacrifices must be born out of the supreme interest of the state. We are a state agency just like them (the GBC),” he said in Twi.

During an interview on Onua TV, KKD, as he was berating President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for surrounding himself with thieves, suggested that Sammi Awuku had become corrupt.

He accused the NLA boss of privatizing works done for the authority by GBC and SIC, so that he (Awuku) would enrich himself with the state companies' collapse.

Source: Ghanaweb