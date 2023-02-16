4 hours ago

Former National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and current Director General of the National Lotteries Authority, Mr. Sammi Awuku, has supported NPP Akuapem North Constituency Executives to fix 400 meters for residents in the area.

The NLA Director General supported the NPP constituency executives with money for the project dubbed ”ANC AT WORK”.

The project was spearheaded by the Second Vice Chairman of the party in the constituency, Enock Atttams.

The fixing of the electricity meters commenced on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, in various households within communities at the Lower Hills after initial assessment and coding of the homes of beneficiaries.

The nine (9) electoral areas in the Lower Hills that will benefit from this generous gesture by Sammi Awuku and the party includes; Kwamoso, Kokoomu- Otwetiri, Adawso, Kabu, Akwateakwaso, Old and New Mangoase, Tinkong, Konko, Okorase, Tei Nkwanta and Behenase.

“We’re grateful to Mr Awuku for this kind gesture. Raising money to purchase a meter has been a challenge” a constituent said.

Mr. Darko of Tinkong who was full of praise prayed that God protects Mr Awuku. “God bless, protect and grant all the heart desires of Mr Awuku”.

The Constituency executives also took the opportunity to urge well-meaning Akuapems and Patriots to support the current NPP executive’s ”ANC AT WORK” programme and projects.

