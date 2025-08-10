1 hour ago

Vice Chair of Parliament’s Public Administration and State Interests Committee, Sammi Awuku, has warned that a growing rift between the National Identification Authority (NIA) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) threatens national stability and the country’s digital governance framework.

His concerns follow the NIA’s suspension of the GRA’s access to its Identity Verification System Platform (IVSP) on August 5 over an alleged GH¢376 million debt — a move that has disrupted revenue collection, delayed port operations, and stalled key public services.

In a Facebook post, the Akropong MP said the matter goes beyond a fiscal dispute, pointing to what he described as a “deeper governance breakdown” that could cripple Ghana’s digital identity infrastructure and weaken inter-agency collaboration.

“This is not just about funding shortfalls. The NIA’s inability to implement critical system upgrades or align with global data protection standards is fast becoming both a cybersecurity and national security threat,” Awuku said. “If the NIA’s systems are compromised, every citizen is at risk — from identity theft to institutional collapse.”

Awuku revealed that the NIA requested GH¢78 million in the 2025 budget for operational expansion and cybersecurity measures but received only GH¢21 million, a shortfall he said reflects a worrying undervaluation of the Authority’s role in national security and digital services.

The GRA has denied the debt claim, calling it a legacy issue without formal regulatory approvals. However, Awuku believes the standoff exposes a broader failure in how state institutions are funded, coordinated, and governed.

He urged the Ministry of Finance, the Presidency, and Cabinet to intervene urgently and establish a sustainable framework for inter-agency cooperation to safeguard critical national systems.