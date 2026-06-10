Sammi Awuku’s wife marks milestone 40th birthday in grand style

Mary Anane Awuku, wife of Akuapem North Member of Parliament Samuel Awuku, popularly known as Sammy Awuku, has celebrated her 40th birthday in grand style, sharing a collection of elegant photographs and heartfelt reflections on life, growth and gratitude.

The accomplished leadership coach, author, speaker, mentor and proprietress of Brain Hills International School marked the milestone on Monday, June 8, 2026, with a series of social media posts that quickly attracted admiration from friends, family members, political associates and well-wishers.

To commemorate the special occasion, Mrs Awuku released several professionally shot photographs showcasing different looks that reflected both elegance and sophistication.

In one of the most talked-about photo sessions, she posed confidently against a blue backdrop while holding large white balloons shaped in the number “40.”

She wore a fitted floor-length dress featuring vibrant turquoise, orange and black patterns, complemented by stylish dangling earrings, flawless makeup and a neatly styled short black hairstyle.

Accompanying the photographs was a heartfelt message reflecting on her journey over the past four decades.

“Today, I celebrate not just my birthday, but the journey, the lessons, the growth, and every person who has been part of my story. I’m thankful for God’s grace, the opportunities, the challenges that shaped me, and the amazing people who continue to support and inspire me,” she wrote.

The birthday celebrations continued with another striking photoshoot in which Mrs Awuku appeared in a dazzling lavender gown adorned with intricate beadwork and sequins. The floor-length outfit highlighted elegance and grace as she posed on a grand marble staircase featuring ornate black iron railings.

In another reflective message, she expressed optimism about the future and her desire to continue making a positive impact.

“Cheers to embracing new possibilities, creating greater impact, and living this next chapter with purpose, joy, and intention. Cheers to another year of growth, gratitude, and becoming,” she stated.

The celebrant also showcased a more casual and youthful side in another set of photographs. Dressed in a cream-white cable-knit sweater with black striped detailing around the neckline, cuffs and waist, she paired the look with a grey pleated mini skirt that blended sophistication with modern fashion.

With her hair styled in an elegant updo and complemented by subtle makeup, Mrs Awuku radiated confidence as she celebrated her milestone birthday.

“Forty looks good on me. Happy Birthday to me,” she captioned one of the photos.

In addition to the photographs, Mrs Awuku shared a series of videos documenting moments from her birthday celebrations. In one of the clips, she reflected on the significance of entering a new decade of life and the values she intends to carry forward.

“It’s my birthday! Today, I’m celebrating life, growth, and the gift of another year. As I step into a new year, I’m choosing faith over fear, purpose over pressure, and gratitude over everything. Here’s to bigger dreams, meaningful impact, and beautiful moments ahead. Happy Birthday to me!” she wrote.

One particularly touching video featured her daughter dressed in an outfit similar to hers, highlighting the close bond between mother and child. The clip drew warm reactions from followers, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and birthday wishes.

“A little older, a lot more grateful. Happy Birthday to me! Here’s to more blessings, laughter, and beautiful memories ahead,” she added.

Mrs Awuku has built a reputation beyond politics through her work in education, leadership development and mentorship. As the founder and proprietor of Brain Hills International School, she has played an active role in nurturing young minds while empowering women and young professionals through coaching and motivational engagements.

Her 40th birthday celebration not only marked a personal milestone but also served as a moment of reflection on a journey defined by family, leadership, education and service.

The occasion attracted an outpouring of goodwill from supporters, friends and admirers who joined in celebrating a woman many describe as an inspiration to young professionals, entrepreneurs and women striving to make meaningful impact in society.