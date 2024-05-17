1 hour ago

National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi, has reported the arrest of some 20 persons he alleges are pro-government operatives who disrupted the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

Gyamfi, in a May 16, 2024, post on X (formerly Twitter) said the arrest had been undertaken by the anti-armed robbery unit of the police.

He described the arrested party as "armed bandits" adding that there were in possession of "live ammunitions, cutlasses and other weapons."

"The thugs were arrested while they were publicly smoking marijuana behind the district court near the voters’ registration centre," the post added, alleging further that the same group had attacked the NDC MP for the area, Theresa Lardi Awuni's office injuring some people.

Sammy Gyamfi alleged that the NDC had intelligence that some senior NPP officials were scheming to have the arrested party freed before cautioning that the NDC will keep a keen eye on the matter.

"Sources from the Police regional command have hinted us that some senior NPP officials are at the Police Station trying to secure bail for these hoodlums," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the police service has yet to issue a statement on the incident. GhanaWeb is also working our sources at the regional and national levels for more information on the allegation.

Read Sammy Gyamfi's full post below:

