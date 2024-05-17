4 hours ago

The Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has thrown down a gauntlet at Paul Adom Otchere, daring the Metro TV Host to a debate on the Sunyani Airport rehabilitation project (Phase One)

It comes as the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) turns up the heat on the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) over an airport contract awarded to a relative of Vice President Bawumia.

In a fiery statement released Friday, NDC Communication Officer Sammy Gyamfi challenged Paul Adom-Otchere, host of Metro TV's "Good Evening Ghana" show and board chair of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), to a public debate on the issue.

"I am prepared to debate you on this subject on any day and on a neutral platform of your choosing, given your position as the Board Chair of the GACL," Gyamfi stated directly to Adom-Otchere. "I dare you to accept this simple challenge."

The challenge relates to what Gyamfi calls his "exposé" about the first phase of the Sunyani Airport rehabilitation project being awarded to Abraham Bawumia, a brother of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dear Paul Adom Otchere,

My attention has just been drawn to your wishy-washy response to my exposé on the Sunyani Airport rehabilitation project (Phase one) awarded to Bawumia’s brother, Abraham Bawumia. Even though the NDC has boycotted your once-revered GEG show which has… — Sammy Gyamfi (@SammyGyamfi_) May 16, 2024

Gyamfi accuses Adom-Otchere of delivering a "wishy-washy response" when addressing the claims about the airport contract on his show, which the NDC communications officer alleges has become a "sponsored NPP-footsoldiers platform."

Despite the NDC's boycott of the program, Gyamfi says he is willing to set aside that stance to debate Adom-Otchere directly on the Sunyani Airport project.

"Even though the NDC has boycotted your once-revered GEG show...I am prepared to debate you on this subject on any day and neutral platform of your choosing," the statement reads.

The thrown gauntlet highlights the rising tensions between Ghana's two major parties ahead of the contentious 2024 election season. The NPP has not yet responded to Gyamfi's challenge as of Friday evening.