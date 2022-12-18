5 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi has been retained as the Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) after he contested unopposed.

He was retained at NDC’s National Delegates Conference held at the Accra Sports stadium on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

The importance of this delegates’ congress cannot be overemphasized as the party hopes the new crop of executives will lead the team to oust the governing New Patriotic Party.

Chairman of the Planning Committee Alex Segbefia confidently asserted that by the time the new executives are ready to go through another delegate’s elections, the NDC will be the government in power.

Sammy Gyamfi who has held the position for the last four years was a former spokesperson for the former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu and a member of the Ashanti Regional Communications Team of the party.

He has represented the interest of the NDC at various levels, from the student front to Regional and National portfolios.

He was President of the Tertiary Education Network (TEIN) of the NDC at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) from the year 2011 to 2012.