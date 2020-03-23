27 minutes ago

The National Communication officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi has schooled the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on why it is important for NDC to form a rapid response team to help curb COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to him, the opposition has a role to play in educating and sensitizing the public on COVID-19.

Sammy Gyamfi on his Facebook wall listed the reason for the NDC as a party to form the response team to help fight against the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

Read full statements below;

1. Does the opposition have a role to play in educating and sensitizing the public on COVID-19? The answer Yes. So what’s wrong with the NDC putting together a team of health professionals to help with education and public sensitization on the pandemic?

2. Does the opposition have an advocacy role to play in the public discourse on covid-19? The answer is Yes. We receive invitations from media houses on a daily basis to speak on COVID-19.

So what’s wrong with putting together a team of health professionals and experts to lead our advocacy on the subject of COVID-19 alongside our regular party communicators?

3. Has President Akufo-Addo asked for a bi-partisan approach to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic or not? If yes what’s wrong if the NDC puts together a team of health professionals to offer support to government? Doesn’t the NDC have a right to participate in nation building? Or are our brothers in the NPP suggesting that they are all-knowing and have all the answers to the COVID-19 malaise?

4. Once upon a time, the NPP under the leadership of Candidate Akufo-Addo formed a shadow cabinet in this country yet nobody complained. The NPP should give us a break!

Sammy Gyamfi