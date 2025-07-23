Sammy Gyamfi sues Afia Schwarzenegger for GHghs10 million over defamation

By Yaw Opoku Amoako July 23, 2025

Sammy Gyamfi, Chief Executive Officer of Goldbod and National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has taken legal action against media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, widely known as Afia Schwarzenegger, over what he describes as a calculated attempt to destroy his reputation.

Filed at the Accra High Court on Wednesday, July 23, the defamation suit seeks GH₵10 million in damages for alleged falsehoods spread by the outspoken commentator.

At the center of the case are claims that Gyamfi is involved with multiple women from the University of Ghana and has purchased vehicles and properties for them—accusations he vehemently denies.

In the suit, Gyamfi labeled the allegations as “malicious and deliberately fabricated,” intended to tarnish his image and undermine his credibility both politically and professionally.

He also addressed a separate accusation suggesting he had acquired properties in the United States for his wife and a so-called sister-in-law named Vida.

According to him, no such person exists in his wife’s family.

“These defamatory statements were designed to portray me as morally bankrupt and lacking integrity,” he asserted, adding that the fallout from the claims has caused significant reputational damage.

He noted that the remarks have sparked a flood of concerned inquiries from colleagues, party figures, government officials, and even contacts abroad.

The lawsuit signals Gyamfi’s intention to not only clear his name but also seek accountability for what he sees as an ongoing character assassination campaign.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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