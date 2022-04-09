2 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress, is up in the trends on social media following a verbal exchange with the Dean of the Graduate School of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor.

Sammy Gyamfi on TV3’s Key Points program tackled the Professor Mawutor over some defence he mounted for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s speech at the National Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) National Conference on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Sammy Gyamfi contested claims by the lecturer and questioned the veracity of some the things he said on the show.

Sammy Gyamfi described some of the claims by Dr Bawumia as “The Vice President who is not willing to accept responsibility for his own economic mismanagement and the failings of this government. That 129 page speech is full of blatant falsehoods and a litany of excuses that do not hold water. The use of cooked figures and false statistical data to create an impression this government has done better when the true facts rather show that this country has had its economy deteriorated in the last five years.”

Gyamfi’s performance on the show appears to have excited some viewers who have taken to social media to praise him.

According to his supporters, he floored the economist with his views on the matter and deserves commendations.

Sammy Gyamfi is very smart and intelligent,he chooses Npp’s argument and rubbishes it and then quote law to finalize it#TheKeyPoints pic.twitter.com/ygqrO68nrQ

— With All Due Respect (@cdzas) April 9, 2022

Please Mr. Sammy Gyamfi don't worry yourself to be explaining or giving any sources when you know that you are speaking with someone who's government is deeply buried in pure mismanagement of state funds. Npp has nothing to offer us. #TheKeyPoints

— Camara Ibrahim (@CamaraI94183962) April 9, 2022

King Sammy Gyamfi silencing the co-panelists with facts and documents. You can only hate Sammy Gyamfi for debating if you have NPP DNA 🧬. #TheKeyPoints

— ENAM 🚨 (@EnamKem) April 9, 2022

Prof Mawutor will get his share of Sammy Gyamfi’s cake 🍰 for comparing NDC & NPP . #TheKeyPoints 🤣🤣

— Mahama 2024 (@CitizenTechiman) April 9, 2022

Sammy Gyamfi is very good in presentation #TheKeyPoints

— justice (@iam_asante1) April 9, 2022

Source: Ghanaweb