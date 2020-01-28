2 hours ago

The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], Sammy Gyamfi will be using a new cell phone according to Baba Jamal.

According to the legal team member of the NDC, the Police Criminal Investigations Department [CID] has now ‘taken charge’ of Sammy Gyamfi’s personal phone to investigate some allegations leveled against him from the seat of government.

The former Member of Parliament for Akwatia constituency, Baba Jamal, told NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’ that the CID requested for the phone after his ‘needless’ arrest, but he resisted severally, “but later we [NDC legal team] gave it to them [CID].”

“Now they have his phone and that is what they are holding now. That is the only gadget they took from him,” he told host Mac Jerry Osei Agyeman.

Sammy Gyamfi Speaks After Bail

In his interaction with the media after he was granted bail, the outspoken NDC Communicator said the office of the President (Jubilee House) was the mastermind of his arrest.

He told the media he wasn’t a criminal and cannot be silenced by the intimidation of the government.

“I’m not a criminal . . . I have never committed a crime; no amount of concocted and fabricated stories from the Flagstaff House can intimidate me or silence me”.

Allegation

In December 2019, the CID invited Sammy Gyamfi after a report was made against him by the Jubilee House on allegations of forgery and false publication.

So his arrest on Monday, January 27, 2020 was apparently related to the cybercrime case against him by the Presidency.