9 hours ago

History was made at Manhyia Palace, Kumasi on Monday when a 45-year-old Justice of the Court of Appeal swore the oath of allegiance to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, as the new Omanhene of Sampa Traditional Area.

His Lordship Justice Emmanuel Ankamah took the stool name Nana Samgba Gyafla II as he swore to the Asantehene at the last session of Asanteman Council at Manhyia to become the highest ranking member of the judiciary and highest ranking member of the public service to serve concurrently as a paramount chief in Ghana.

Nana Gyafla II was led to Manhyia by a large contingent of Sampa king makers including Nana Siedjo Patazin II, Mansihene, Nana Kwadwo Magsa, Adontenhene, Nana Yeboah Asiamah, Tufuhene, Nana Woli Kofi Twentwan II, Kyidomhene, Nana Sei Kofi Ajaro, Kontihene, Nana Allah-Kaboe, Wrempehene, Nana Nyua Kofi, Aduanahene, Nana Takyi Poku, Akyeamehene, and Nana Kwadwo Akomea, Akyempimhene.

All member states of Asanteman warmly welcomed the new Omanhene into their fold and urged him to work hard to bring peace and development to his people.