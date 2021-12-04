2 hours ago

Private legal practitioner and celebrated journalist, Samson Lardy Anyenini, has trashed the works of US-based social commentator Kevin Taylor, describing him as ‘irrelevant and insulting ignoramus’.

Samson Lardi who is clearly not a fan of Kevin Taylor, who dabbles in spewing vitriolic at public figures, made the comment on Saturday, December 4, 2021, edition of Newsfile show on Joy News after Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin revealed that Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin declined to mediate a parliamentary leadership meeting with the Finance Minister over fears of insults from Taylor.

“You are saying that Bagbin who has done two decades as a politician and being at the very important place of Parliament and now has become the whole speaker of Ghana’s Parliament makes the fear of insults by an irrelevant, insulting ignoramus whose tabloid of jokes he does in the name of journalism makes that a major issue of because of that is unable to proceed with an important business of the house?” he quizzed Afenyo-Markin.

Sampson Lardi refused to accept that Bagbin will be concerned with potential attacks from Taylor and not carry out his leadership duty.

“I doubt that Bagbin with all these decades of politics and experience will be concerned about such a character who is involved in jokes in the name of journalism.”

Afenyo-Markin alleged on the show that Speaker Bagbin walked out of the meeting after showing them a video of Kevin Taylor hurling insults at him.

“The Finance Minister told their leadership that he wanted to meet both caucuses but the NDC leadership intimated that there was mistrust from the back bench so they will prefer extended leadership meeting. The Minister was ready to meet the ranking from their side but again they said no.

“Normally before he (Bagbin) comes in to sit, we have to discuss the approach. Then out of the blue, Mr Speaker said some of the back benchers have reported the deliberations to Kevin Taylor and Kevin Taylor was insulting him so he wouldn’t give in to any further discussion. Mr Speaker all of a sudden lost control,” he said.

Source: Ghanaweb