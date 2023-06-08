18 minutes ago

Samsung and Hyundai Collaborate to Revolutionize Next-Generation Infotainment Systems

Samsung and Hyundai join forces to introduce the Exynos Auto V920 processor, ushering in a new era of cutting-edge in-vehicle infotainment systems.

Introduction:

In a significant move to redefine the landscape of in-car infotainment, the Korean automaker Hyundai Group has partnered with technology giant Samsung.

This strategic collaboration aims to integrate Samsung's latest Exynos Auto V920 processor into Hyundai's upcoming generation of infotainment systems.

With a shared vision of advancing automotive technology, this partnership marks an exciting milestone for both companies.

Scheduled for release in 2025, these innovative infotainment systems promise to deliver unparalleled performance, improved safety features, and an immersive user experience.

The Exynos Auto V920 processor, Samsung's cutting-edge third-generation automotive processor, serves as the backbone of Hyundai's upcoming infotainment systems.

Boasting enhanced CPU, graphics, and overall performance, this processor sets new standards for in-vehicle technology.

Built with 10 cores, it offers 1.7 times more power than its predecessor, enabling seamless multitasking and smooth operation.

Unprecedented Performance and Graphics Experience

Thanks to its powerful architecture, the Exynos V920 processor optimizes the distribution of driving information and provides robust multi-screen support for high-quality content display.

This processor's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities have been significantly improved, resulting in stunning visual presentations.

With double the performance of previous generation chips, the integrated GPU cores offer a rich graphics experience, elevating the interface to new heights.

Advanced Safety Features and Driver Monitoring

Safety remains a top priority in automotive technology, and the Exynos V920 processor raises the bar with its integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU).

This NPU ensures a 2.7 times increase in performance, enabling improved driver monitoring and more accurate detection of fatigue or distraction.

By utilizing real-time fault management, the processor incorporates a fail-safe system that guarantees the in-vehicle infotainment system's safety and reliability.

Future-Ready Autonomy and Connectivity

The Exynos Auto V920 processor is designed to support autonomous driving and keep pace with the evolving connectivity demands of modern vehicles.

With its compatibility with the LPDDR5 memory speed standard, the processor facilitates seamless data processing and management.

It can efficiently handle up to six high-definition displays and operate up to 12 cameras simultaneously, enhancing the driving experience while ensuring maximum safety.

Redefining the Future of In-Car Infotainment

The partnership between Samsung and Hyundai signifies a groundbreaking step forward in automotive technology.

By integrating the Exynos Auto V920 processor into their infotainment systems, Hyundai is poised to deliver an unrivaled driving experience for its customers.

With improved performance, enhanced safety features, and cutting-edge connectivity capabilities, the upcoming generation of Hyundai vehicles will truly set a new industry standard.

As the demand for advanced infotainment systems continues to rise, Samsung and Hyundai's collaboration promises to reshape the future of in-car technology, ensuring that safety and innovation go hand in hand.